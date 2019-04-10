Sonko skips Senate session on vacant DG post

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday snubbed a session with Senators where he was expected to explain the delay in naming his deputy.

Sonko was to appear before the Senate’s Devolution Committee to explain why he is yet to appoint a deputy governor 15 months after Polycarp Igathe resigned.

The committee invited Sonko after Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja sought a statement on the composition of the county government.

On Tuesday, the Devolution committee was forced to adjourn its sitting after the governor failed to turn up.

Sonko did not send any communication explaining his absence.

“We are going to send another invite to the governor to appear before the committee. If he fails to honour the invite, we will summon him,” said Kwale Senator Isa Juma who chaired by yesterday’s session.

“We are issuing another invite. We expect the governor to appear before this committee in the next two weeks without fail.”

Sakaja had argued the county administration is not properly constituted. He wants Sonko to explain why he is operating an incomplete government in violation of Article 179 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.

The senator also wants Sonko to explain why the county has been operating without required number of County Executive Committee members.

Governor Sonko made a mini-reshuffle in his administration last month, a move viewed as a way of fixing the gaps in his cabinet and streamlining service delivery.

For more than six months, the county government has been operating with only five substantive executives against the required 10. This followed the resignation of some executives while the terms of others had expired.

The county also lacks a substantive county attorney, with David Oseko still holding the position in acting capacity. Former attorney Lydia Kwamboka was fired last year. Another position without a substantive officeholder is that of county secretary.

Sakaja wants the county chief to explain why he has failed to adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court, which advised that a governor nominates another person within 14 days to replace a deputy who resigns, dies in office, or is impeached.

On January 11, Sonko promised to name a new deputy governor but did not. He changed his mind at the last minute, citing NASA’s late push to have their nominee considered for the position.