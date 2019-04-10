Ruto offered my sister and I top State jobs - Raila Junior

Deputy President William Ruto offered top government jobs to Raila Odinga Junior and his sister Winnie in a divide and rule attempt last year.

Raila Junior on Wednesday said Ruto tried to use the tactics on them by asking a very senior ambassador to put pressure.

"But obviously, we told him off and asked him to talk to the source," Raila Junior said in a tweet.

He was responding to Ruto's claims that his father, Raila Odinga, approached the DP four times before the March 9 handshake between the Opposition chief and President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.