Ruto offered my sister and I top State jobs - Raila Junior

• Raila junior was reacting to claims by the DP that Raila approached him four times before the March 9 handshake last year
Deputy President William Ruto offered top government jobs to Raila Odinga Junior and his sister Winnie in a divide and rule attempt last year.
Raila Junior on Wednesday said Ruto tried to use the tactics on them by asking a very senior ambassador to put pressure.
"But obviously, we told him off and asked him to talk to the source," Raila Junior said in a tweet.
He was responding to Ruto's claims that his father, Raila Odinga, approached the DP four times before the March 9 handshake between the Opposition chief and President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.
The truth is that in January 2018 Arap Mashamba tried to entice @winnie_odinga and I with high level government positions, a kind of divide n rule tactic using a very senior Ambasador to put pressure but obviously we told him to F off and talk to the source. #WakiropokaTunatoboa https://t.co/O6UaJQL72Z— Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) April 10, 2019
"The truth is that in January 2018, Arap Mashamba tried to entice @winnie_odinga and I with high-level government positions, " he said in a tweet on Wednesday.
He added "...a kind of divide and rule tactic using a very senior Ambassador to put pressure but obviously we told him to ... talk to the source. #WakiropokaTunatoboa."
Ruto told Citizen TV on Tuesday night that he rejected Raila's advances and informed President Uhuru Kenyatta about all the times the ODM leader had approached him.
The DP said he rejected the advances because he does not trust that Raila has been genuine in his politics.
Two more pull out of Wajir West mini poll