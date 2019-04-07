Uhuru appoints Olive Mugenda to KU Hospital board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Prof Olive Mugenda to chair the Kenyatta University Hospital board for three years.

In a Gazette notice, the President also named Health CS Sicily Kariuki, Kithinji Kiragu and HR practitioner Gladys Ogallo to the panel.

The hospital, which is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health, will play a key role in research by lecturers and students at Kenyatta University.

Mugenda retired as vice chancellor of Kenyatta University on March 18, 2016 after serving for 10 years.

Mugenda is also a member of the Judicial Service Commission.