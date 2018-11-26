 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
November 26, 2018

Nyong'o apologises to Raila family over 'erroneous' land rate defaulters list

By FAITH [email protected]
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has apologised to the Raila Odinga family after a county advert listed his late father and brother Oburu amongst top land rate defaulters.

A list published in the local dailies last week named Jaramogi Oginga and Oburu Oginga among defaulters with arrears running into millions of shillings.

The list stated that Ajuma Oginga Odinga, the owner of Kisumu Bloc 12/222 owes the county Sh7,774,099 while Oburu owes Sh295,743.

Oginga’s land is marked as Kisumu Bloc 7/509.

However, on Monday, Nyong’o through the Governor Press unit apologised to the family for the embarrassment caused by the publication.

The county in an effort to manage ballooning land rates account on default, which had serious impacts on revenue management, commissioned an exercise to compile a list of the land rate defaulters and the actual amount in default in the county.

Communication officer Aloice Ager said this has been an elaborate process that entailed reconciling the accounts resident in the various payment platform dating back to the defunct local authorities.

"The reconciliation process entailed crosschecking with all relevant information including minutes from sessions by the full councils of those defunct authorities, the decision by the then state Department of Local authority and the county cabinet," he said.

He noted that the final document of this exercise, unfortunately, had not been processed through the county cabinet for final action.

"It is, therefore, unfortunate that one of the many drafts pieces was erroneously sent for publication on one of the dailies, “he said.

Ager added, "It’s unfortunate that this version sent to the public is not the final document being sent to the cabinet and has caused untold embarrassment to the government."

"The Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o sends an unreserved apology to the family of the first vice president for the embarrassment caused by this publication and for this enormous error," he stated.

The published list had 581 defaulters comprising of companies and individuals.

Read: Uhuru covers up land problems, says Raila

Click here for the latest political news 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Has Raila 'hired' Jubilee blogger and fierce critic Pauline Njoroge?
2
Nyong'o apologises to Raila family over 'erroneous' land rate defaulters list
3
Migori man commits suicide after inherited wife 'sleeps outside'
4
Three Chinese in SGR ticket sale scam deny bribery charge
5
Ghana's red-hot funerals: Buried in a chilli pepper
6
Three trick stranded woman to board private car, rob her of Sh8,000
7
Ruto urges Kalenjin not to worry, 2022 gameplan is intact
8
[VIDEO] Tuk Tuk driver goes berserk, stones traffic cops
9
Kisii husband from hell orders wife to tie step-son to tree, starves him
10
Blue economy: Sonko campaigns for Nairobi to be made headquarters
Must read
MPs divided over Bill as lobbying steps up
Parties well placed to resolve gender parity paradox
Ruto urges Kalenjin not to worry, 2022 gameplan is intact
[VIDEO] Cops arrest breastfeeding wife of suspect in Italian aid worker abduction
'Political cons' impeding Ruto's 2022 bid doomed to fail - MPs
ODPP approves prosecution of three Chinese over SGR ticketing bribe
Latest News
Kilifi man exhumes son's body to confirm if still in grave
Nyong'o apologises to Raila family over 'erroneous' land rate defaulters list
Three Chinese in SGR ticket sale scam deny bribery charge
To protect votes, Museveni says he 'bribes' citizens to leave wetlands
Has Raila 'hired' Jubilee blogger and fierce critic Pauline Njoroge?
Migori man commits suicide after inherited wife 'sleeps outside'
The Star, Kenya


Advertise with Us, Call 0711 046 000 |
[email protected]
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved