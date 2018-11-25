 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
November 25, 2018

Marie Stopes suspends abortion services in Kenya

By TINA MWAMBONU @tinamwambonu
Anti-abortion protesters carry placards in one of the Marie Stopes clinics in Nairobi. /FILE
Marie Stopes has suspended abortion services as ordered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB).

The facility, which also provides contraception services, was last Wednesday ordered by the medical board to stop providing abortion services.

Kenya country director Dana Tilson in a press statement on Sunday said other family planning, maternal health and general medical services are unaffected. 

"All Marie Stopes clinics countrywide remain open and are continuing to provide essential medical services," Dana said. 

She stated the entity respects and complies with national laws and regulations governing abortion in all countries they operate in.

"In Kenya, safe abortion is legally permitted when a woman's health or life is at risk. In the face of lack of awareness on the law, an average of seven women die every day as a result of unsafe abortions," she said.

The medical board asked Marie Stopes to submit its weekly returns over the next 60 days.

The clinic was asked to re-look at its guidelines that dictate how they carry out reproductive health services. It was also ordered to pull down all adverts on abortion.

The regulator also barred the provider from running advertisements that contravene Public Health Facilities Advertising Rules, 2016.

