 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
November 25, 2018

Ex-Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe 'unable to walk'

By BBC
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on before voting in the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. /REUTERS
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on before voting in the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. /REUTERS

Zimbabwe's former President Mugabe, 94, is unable to walk because of ill health, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Mugabe has been in Singapore for treatment for an undisclosed illness for the past two months, he added.

The former president also made several medical trips there towards the end of his time in power.

Mnangagwa became head of state a year ago after Mugabe was ousted following the intervention of the army.

Up to that point, Mugabe had been in power for 37 years, first as prime minister, then as president.

He led the movement for Zimbabwean independence from white minority rule.

President Mnangagwa was addressing a rally in his predecessor's home area when he talked about the former leader's health.

"He is now old. Of course, he now is unable to walk but whatever he asks for we will provide," the AFP news agency quotes him as saying.

When Mugabe was in power officials said he was being treated for eye problems, denying rumours that he had cancer.

Despite being unable to walk, Mnangagwa said the former leader was feeling better and would be back in the country next week.

"We are looking after him. He is the founding father of the nation of Zimbabwe. He is our founding father of free Zimbabwe," the president added, AFP reports.

The government is paying for Mugabe's treatment.

After taking over from him last year, Mnangagwa won a disputed presidential election in July.

Click here for the latest political stories

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Gideon Moi takes boda boda ride to Murang'a funeral
2
[VIDEO] Ambira form four leavers insult Amina, Matiang'i after KCSE exam
3
Ex-Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe 'unable to walk'
4
State seeks answers on Kenyan priest shot dead in Cameroon
5
CJ Mutunga gets divorce
6
30 KCSE candidates arrested at sex party in Bomet
7
HAILEY and GÜNTHER: Lessons from WW1 and its place in UK, German ties with Kenya
8
Portland comms officer Casper Waithaka dies in road accident
9
'No love lost' as Raila blocks Miguna on Twitter
10
Shame on you, Macron tells French protesters amid fuel unrest
Must read
Uhuru, Raila summon MPs over gender Bill
Damning report reveals disorganisation in the Judiciary
Rhino Ark boss: We are proud to play role in saving water towers
[VIDEO] Security officers use drones in search of abducted Italian
Cabinet approves Sh2,300 for maize purchase
Thieves break into Oburu's home, steal all his chickens
Latest News
Fisherman killed in Siaya for defiling his stepdaughter
EU leaders endorse Brexit deal
HAILEY and GÜNTHER: Lessons from WW1 and its place in UK, German ties with Kenya
Death toll from Uganda cruise boat accident jumps to 29
State seeks answers on Kenyan priest shot dead in Cameroon
Uhuru spells trouble for Ambira students in Matiang'i, Amina insult as cops nab three
The Star, Kenya


Advertise with Us, Call 0711 046 000 |
[email protected]
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved