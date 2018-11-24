 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
November 24, 2018

World 800m Bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett gets four-year doping ban

By REUTERS @reuters
Kipyegon Bett with Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France at the World Athletics Championships, London Stadium, London, Britain, August 8, 2017. /REUTERS
Kipyegon Bett with Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France at the World Athletics Championships, London Stadium, London, Britain, August 8, 2017. /REUTERS

 Kenyan world 800 metres bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance Erythropoeitin (EPO), an endurance-boosting hormone, the integrity unit said.

Unless he appeals, Bett will be suspended until August 2022.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bett is the latest Kenyan to fail a drugs test. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report said between 2004 and Aug. 1, 2018, as many as 138 athletes from the east African nation tested positive for banned substances, 113 in competition. 

Also read: Kenyan marathoner Samuel Kalalei gets four-year doping ban

See: Ignorant Kenyan sportsmen may be doping innocently - Adak

Click here for the latest political news

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Portland comms officer Casper Waithaka dies in road accident
2
'No love lost' as Raila blocks Miguna on Twitter
3
30 KCSE candidates arrested at sex party in Bomet
4
[VIDEO] Ambira form four leavers insult Amina, Matiang'i after KCSE exam
5
Sankok irks KOT with 'unmarried mothers have no integrity' remarks
6
EACC arrests Wajir county secretary Ahmed Sahal for fraud
7
Rift MPs reject Uhuru’s offer of Sh2,300 for a bag of maize
8
Top EPZA officials suspended in board crackdown on tender mess
9
Ethiopians celebrate man's 'resurrection'
10
NHIF boss arrested in Sh1.5b graft probe
Must read
Uhuru, Raila summon MPs over gender Bill
Damning report reveals disorganisation in the Judiciary
Rhino Ark boss: We are proud to play role in saving water towers
[VIDEO] Security officers use drones in search of abducted Italian
Cabinet approves Sh2,300 for maize purchase
Thieves break into Oburu's home, steal all his chickens
Latest News
Dozens of Tana River youths miss KDF after testing positive for STIs
Amazon rainforest deforestation 'worst in 10 years', says Brazil
EACC arrests Wajir county secretary Ahmed Sahal for fraud
30 KCSE candidates arrested at sex party in Bomet
'No love lost' as Raila blocks Miguna on Twitter
Polls open as Taiwan votes on same-sex marriage
The Star, Kenya


Advertise with Us, Call 0711 046 000 |
[email protected]
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved