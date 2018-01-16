Uhuru meets Kenyan-born Australian Senator Gichuhi, roots for more skills transfer

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi and urged her to use her position to boost bilateral ties between Kenya and Australia.

The Senator paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The president said he was particularly keen to see a regular exchange programme that would facilitate sharing of ideas between Kenyan and Australian people.

"I am keen to see the young people learn from each other through these exchange programmes," Uhuru said.

The Head of State said the exchange of ideas should also apply at the professional and cultural levels among other areas of mutual benefit.

The President said Kenya could learn a lot from Australia owing to its stability on matters democracy spanning over 200 years.

He congratulated Senator Gichuhi on her election to Australia’s Federal Parliament, saying it was no mean achievement.

The Kenya-born Senator commended Kenya, saying last year’s election process was a major milestone in terms of entrenching democracy.

She supported Uhuru's position on the exchange programme, noting that she got into politics through an internship programme.

"I would want young Kenyans to learn through the exchange programmes," Gichuhi said.

She said there was also room for Australians to learn from Kenya's hospitality, friendship and openness.

The Senator was accompanied by her husband William Gichuhi and daughter Agnes.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Principal Secretary Monica Juma and Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia, Isaiya Kabira.

Click here for the latest political news