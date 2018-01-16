 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
January 16, 2018

Uhuru meets Kenyan-born Australian Senator Gichuhi, roots for more skills transfer

By PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. ./PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. ./PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi and urged her to use her position to boost bilateral ties between Kenya and Australia.

The Senator paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The president said he was particularly keen to see a regular exchange programme that would facilitate sharing of ideas between Kenyan and Australian people.

"I am keen to see the young people learn from each other through these exchange programmes," Uhuru said.

The Head of State said the exchange of ideas should also apply at the professional and cultural levels among other areas of mutual benefit.

The President said Kenya could learn a lot from Australia owing to its stability on matters democracy spanning over 200 years.

He congratulated Senator Gichuhi on her election to Australia’s Federal Parliament, saying it was no mean achievement.

The Kenya-born Senator commended Kenya, saying last year’s election process was a major milestone in terms of entrenching democracy.

She supported Uhuru's position on the exchange programme, noting that she got into politics through an internship programme.

"I would want young Kenyans to learn through the exchange programmes," Gichuhi said.

She said there was also room for Australians to learn from Kenya's hospitality, friendship and openness.

The Senator was accompanied by her husband William Gichuhi and daughter Agnes.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Principal Secretary Monica Juma and Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia, Isaiya Kabira.

Click here for the latest political news

 

 
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
  • Thank you for participating in discussions on The Star, Kenya website. You are welcome to comment and debate issues, however take note that:
  • Comments that are abusive; defamatory; obscene; promote or incite violence, terrorism, illegal acts, hate speech, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or are otherwise objectionable in the Star’s  reasonable discretion shall not be tolerated and will be deleted.
  • Comments that contain unwarranted personal abuse will be deleted.
  • Strong personal criticism is acceptable if justified by facts and arguments.
  • Deviation from points of discussion may lead to deletion of comments.
  • Failure to adhere to this policy and guidelines may lead to blocking of offending users. Our moderator’s decision to block offending users is final.
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Video of Igathe using 'F' word while drinking with friends emerges
2
15 Nairobi MCAs arrested after quarrel with Fly540 crew
3
Wanjigi, Miguna pushing Raila to take Jan 30 oath
4
Uhuru meets Kenyan-born Australian Senator Gichuhi, roots for more skills transfer
5
Clean filthy Mombasa in two weeks or face suit, youths tell Joho
6
Sonko takes garbage skips to Nairobi estates, hires youths
7
Corridors of Power
8
Apologise over 'divisive' hawkers remarks, Kalenjins in Nakuru tell Kinyanjui
9
[VIDEO] Murang'a MCAs fight for the third time as leadership row deepens
10
Police ruined my life, cries mother of three slain sons
Must read
EU Parliament to discuss Kenya's election during Tuesday debate
Wanjigi, Miguna pushing Raila to take Jan 30 oath
Police ruined my life, cries mother of three slain sons
People with HIV more likely to get diabetes
Abused Sengwers find support in UN experts
[VIDEO] UhuRuto will save my relationship with Igathe, says Sonko
Latest News
Sex toys, bhang among Sh13.5m contraband burned in Busia
Sonko takes garbage skips to Nairobi estates, hires youths
Pope expresses 'pain and shame' over Chile sex abuse scandal
Migori cops seize Sh5 million bhang from Tanzania
Erosion will rob Kenya of Coast heritage sites, NMK warns
Passport printing delayed by blackout not machines breakdown - immigration
Popular in classifieds
Popular in Latest news
1
Lenku asks KWS to fence parks to end human-wildlife conflict
2
Kapedo man shot dead by suspected Pokot bandits
3
Egypt approves cabinet reshuffle ahead of elections
4
Two die in yet another motorcycle accident
Popular in Sport news
1
Kenyans falter: South Africa's Tonder bags ton to sink U19 side in New Zealand
2
Sandra crowned: Youngster slashes two minutes off Valencia 10km course record
3
Samurai recapture Maria Bencivenga title at Narobi Polo Club
The Star, Kenya
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved