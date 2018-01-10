 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
January 10, 2018

Court upholds Tom Odege's election as Nyatike MP

By ROBERT OMOLLO @robertomollo3
Politician Fredrick Ogenga, who vied for Nyatike MP, at Homa Bay High Court, January 10, 2018. /Robert Omollo
Politician Fredrick Ogenga, who vied for Nyatike MP, at Homa Bay High Court, January 10, 2018. /Robert Omollo

The Homa Bay High Court has upheld Tom Odege's election as Nyatike MP as there wasn't sufficient proof to the contrary.

Judge Joseph Karanja ruled on Wednesday that Odege was validly elected on August 8 last year.

After the election, Odege was declared winner with 26,872 against petitioner Fredrick Ogenga’s 22,815.

In the petition, Ogenga was was Odege's main rival expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the election was conducted.

He wanted the poll nullified on grounds that it was marred with irregularities.

But Justice Karanja argued that Ogenga’s petition lacked sufficient evidence that the MP was elected erroneously.

On December 12 last year, the judge ordered a recount of votes at 53 polling stations in Nyatike constituency. The recount revealed that Odege had 10,222 against Ogenga’s 9,923, a difference of 299 votes.

The judge said the recount was the only way to ascertain that Odege was not validly elected.

But Karanja said the petitioner failed to prove the errors and irregularities he noticed were grave enough to affect the final results.

He added: “Even if the recount was to be extended to the polling stations whose results were not substantially disputed, there would have been no significant impact on the final results.

“This court finds that the third respondent (Odege) was validly elected as an MP for Nyatike by receiving the greatest number of votes."

Karanja dismissed the petition and ordered each party to meet his own costs.

Addressing journalists soon after the proceedings, Ogenga expressed disappointment with the judgment and said he will appeal after consulting his lawyer.

“What I know is that the Nyatike parliamentary election was marred with irregularities. I’m going to liaise with my lawyer on whether to file the appeal or not,” Ogenga said.

The politician claimed many of his votes were handed to Odege at a number of polling stations.

“What I know is that I won the election and that Nyatike people still need justice,” he said.

Ogenga challenged the National Supper Alliance to start with the Nyatike election in its push for transparent elections.

Odege was not in court today and was represented by lawyer Kennedy Okong’o.

Okong'o told journalists outside the court that the ruling marked the end of political tussles in Nyatike.

“The judgment gives him the opportunity to start serving the people of Nyatike effectively."

The Star, Kenya
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved