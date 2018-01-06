Four die of Cholera as 32 chikungunya fever cases confirmed in Mombasa

Four people have died following a cholera outbreak in Mombasa.

The county’s health department has confirmed 17 suspected cases and five of them have tested positive.

A statement by the health department forwarded to the Mombasa director of communications Richard Chacha said two people have been confirmed to have died of the disease at the Maka area, while the two other cases that were reported at Vijiweni village, Likoni, tested negative.

The statement was issued by county’s chief health officer Hadija Shikely yesterday.

He also reported that 32 cases of chikungunya fever have been confirmed from the 120 cases that had been reported.

The disease symptoms include high fever, joint pains, body weakness, nausea, dizziness, rush and abdominal pains just like dengue fever and malaria.

Chacha said mosquito breeding areas should be sprayed since the disease is spread through mosquitos.

The county government has therefore taken measure of closing all unlicensed food vendors starting from Likoni area where the deaths occurred stretching to the whole of Mombasa county.

Speaking to the Star at his office yesterday, Chacha said public health barazas have started to educate residents about the disease, and how best they can prevent it from spreading.

“There are health barazas which aim at sensitising people on how they can protect themselves from the disease,” Chacha said.

So far, the county government has taken measures to close all unlicensed eating joints.

He also said notices have been given to the unlicensed vendors to close their outlets.

Residents have been cautioned to be alert and keen on proper sanitation.

Two people died of cholera last year, while 25 cases were confirmed after which the county’s health department issued a notice that the disease had been retained.

Mwembe Tayari, Utange and Majengo health facilities were identified by the county government to confine the cholera patients.

Residents have therefore been urged to immediately sick medical attention immediately they experience cases of diarrhea for testing, confirmation and early treatment.