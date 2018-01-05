Murang’a nurses demand six months salary arrears

Nurses in Murang’a have accused the county government of failing to pay them for the six months they were on strike.

The nurses on Wednesday went on strike and staged a demonstration outside the county government offices. They accused the county government of failing to remit their statutory deductions and causing them problems with financial organisations.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Murang’a secretary Lucy Wambui accused the county of violating their return-to-work agreement. It provided for their payment for the months they went on strike.

Wambui said they have experiencing financial difficulties due to the lack of payment. She said nurses in other counties received their salaries.

She added that the return-to-work agreement was signed in October between the nurses’ unions and the government. Only Murang’a county has breached the deal, she said.