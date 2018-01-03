Real estate developer sues HF over Sh4 million overpaid loan

A real estate developer has moved to the High Court seeking a refund from a lender.

The developer alleged he has overpaid a loan by over Sh 4 million.

Hadar Limited is also urging the court to compel Housing Finance Company of Kenya to release title documents for palatial houses it has developed on two parcels in Kiambu county.

The court heard that HFCK had advanced a loan for construction of houses on the land owned by Hadar Limited.

In the agreement signed between HFCK and Hadar Limited, the lender was to construct the houses then sell to recover its monies.

The case was filed under a certificate of urgency by lawyer Titus Koceyo. HFCK was to develop 20 apartments of two bedrooms each and 18 apartments of three bedrooms each and sell them to recoup loan plus interest.

“On August 19, 2013 the parties executed a letter of offer where HFCK approved a construction loan to Hadar of Sh113,000,000 towards the project,” Koceyo states. He says the loan tenure was for 24 months and that the project was to cost Sh167,394,000.

It was also agreed that Hadar would provide additional equity of Sh14.5 million either in kind or cash.

Hadar submitted its title documents to HFCK for its two properties within Kikuyu in Kiambu county as a gurantee for the development loan.