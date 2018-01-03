 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
January 03, 2018

Real estate developer sues HF over Sh4 million overpaid loan

By ALPHONCE MUNG'AHU
Housing Finance offices at Rehani house in Nairobi yesterday./COLLINS KWEYU
Housing Finance offices at Rehani house in Nairobi yesterday./COLLINS KWEYU

A real estate developer has moved to the High Court seeking a refund from a lender.

The developer alleged he has overpaid a loan by over Sh 4 million.

Hadar Limited is also urging the court to compel Housing Finance Company of Kenya to release title documents for palatial houses it has developed on two parcels in Kiambu county.

The court heard that HFCK had advanced a loan for construction of houses on the land owned by Hadar Limited.

In the agreement signed between HFCK and Hadar Limited, the lender was to construct the houses then sell to recover its monies.

The case was filed under a certificate of urgency by lawyer Titus Koceyo. HFCK was to develop 20 apartments of two bedrooms each and 18 apartments of three bedrooms each and sell them to recoup loan plus interest.

“On August 19, 2013 the parties executed a letter of offer where HFCK approved a construction loan to Hadar of Sh113,000,000 towards the project,” Koceyo states. He says the loan tenure was for 24 months and that the project was to cost Sh167,394,000.

It was also agreed that Hadar would provide additional equity of Sh14.5 million either in kind or cash.

Hadar submitted its title documents to HFCK for its two properties within Kikuyu in Kiambu county as a gurantee for the development loan.

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
  • Thank you for participating in discussions on The Star, Kenya website. You are welcome to comment and debate issues, however take note that:
  • Comments that are abusive; defamatory; obscene; promote or incite violence, terrorism, illegal acts, hate speech, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or are otherwise objectionable in the Star’s  reasonable discretion shall not be tolerated and will be deleted.
  • Comments that contain unwarranted personal abuse will be deleted.
  • Strong personal criticism is acceptable if justified by facts and arguments.
  • Deviation from points of discussion may lead to deletion of comments.
  • Failure to adhere to this policy and guidelines may lead to blocking of offending users. Our moderator’s decision to block offending users is final.
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Uhuru II Cabinet: which CS will pass integrity, efficiency test?
2
Kenyans to wait longer for report on bungled poll
3
Jubilee’s roads and rails in 10 years will surpass past century’s projects
4
Three found dead in their Nairobi houses
5
Parents told to resist illegal fees introduced by rogue principals
6
Naivasha man kills wife for spending Sh4,000 fees on hairdo
7
Museveni signs bill to remove 75yrs age limit
8
Israel asks African migrants to leave or face imprisonment
9
Embu parents search for missing son who left note on first Nairobi trip
10
Why Kikuyus never vote for me - Raila
Must read
Top politicians who will set agenda 2018
Jubilee’s roads and rails in 10 years will surpass past century’s projects
Uhuru should not dialogue with Raila who ran from rerun
China starts shutdown of ivory, rhino horn market
I will continue pushing for electoral justice - Musalia
250 killed in road crashes in one month
Latest News
Girl, 4, rescued before being married off to 70-year-old in Samburu
Al Shabaab kills four cops in Mandera ambush
Israel asks African migrants to leave or face imprisonment
Kenya running out of space for wildlife - CS Wakhungu
Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2014 bomb attack
New inspectorate boss pledges to deliver Joho's vision of cleaner Mombasa
Popular in classifieds
The Star, Kenya
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved