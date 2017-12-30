Three bishops perish in Embu road crash

Three bishops died on Friday night in a head-on collision on the Embu-Makutano road.

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) bishops perished on the spot after their saloon car collided with another at Wamumu area.

Witnesses said the accident occurred at around 8:30pm as the clergy were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu.

Three other people including the drivers of the two cars sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the facility’s morgue.

The latest accident brings to over 200 the number of people who have lost their lives in road accidents in the month of December.

