GENDER EQUALITY

Uhuru in Canada - Women Deliver 2019 Conference at Vancouver

05 June 2019 - 15:23
President Uhuru Kenyatta in talks with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Women Deliver Kartja Iversen, on the sidelines of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada on June 5, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta in talks with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Women Deliver Kartja Iversen, on the sidelines of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada on June 5, 2019.
Image: PSCU
