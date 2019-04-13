Wangamati seeks to clear hurdles on flagship projects' path

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has moved to clear the last hurdles before initiating his flagship projects.

The governor met stakeholders in Webuye including elected leaders, opinion leaders and residents at a public forum over the building of an industrial park.

He said the park will generate up to 10,000 jobs. He said it is the duty of leaders to take painful decisions even if it meant displacing a few people to create opportunities for unemployed youths.

“This is something we must do as leaders to ensure our youths have jobs and afford our farmers a chance to process and package their produce,” he said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Wangamati attended another public forum in Musikoma in Kanduyi. He sought support to begin construction of the 6.5km dual carriage from Sang’alo junction to Kanduyi junction.

The forum also explained to the residents how the project will affect them, their source of livelihoods and business.

The stretch from Sang’alo to Kanduyi cuts right through the county’s main town and headquarters.

Addressing the residents, Wangamati said the four-lane stretch is designed to suit not just the motorists but also a community given to different other modes of transport.

In January, the governor led residents in a public participation forum to allow the upgrade of Masinde Muliro Stadium into a modern sports facility as part of his flagship projects.