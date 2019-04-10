Vihiga's 'chaotic' financial management may be the reason for Sh5bn loss

Auditor General Edward Ouko has rejected financial statements for the Vihiga county government expenditures for 2017-18. He could not confirm that public money was used lawfully.

Ouko fell short of declaring the county had a chaotic financial management system, leading to possible loss or misuse of more than Sh5 billion.

The Auditor General says the county failed to provide evidence of how it used public money during the year under review.

Moses Akaranga, who lost in the last elections, was the governor in the period under review.

“In addition, as required by Article 229 (6) of the Constitution, I have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to confirm that public money had been applied lawfully and in an effective way," Ouko says in the report.

He says the county had serious omissions and inaccuracies in its financial statements, and it failed to prepare a trial balance to correct errors of omission and commission in its financial accounts.

The county incurred expenditures of Sh331 million outside the IFMIS system, which was not supported by general ledger entries.

The cash flow statements and cash equivalents balance, according to the audit, do not tally with the summary statements of appropriation balance as the two records reflect a difference of Sh771.1 million.

In the statement of cash flows, the difference between the closing cash balance of Sh356.5 million varies significantly with the opening cash balance of Sh335.1 million but the two balances have not been reconciled.

The statements of cash flows do not tally as they have an unreconciled difference of Sh24 million.

Ouko says the county had included in its receipts and payments Sh76.5 million for social security benefits but the same is not recorded in the general ledger as required. The county did not also declare and had failed to pay Sh12.5 million owed to the Lap Trust Fund.

“In view of these anomalies, the correctness of the financial statements cannot be confirmed.”

The county also recorded unexplained drop of more than Sh36 million in revenue collection and there was also the unexplained variance of Sh4.3 million between revenue collected and revenue banked.

The county budgeted Sh1.4 billion for salaries and compensation to employees but ended up using about Sh1.7 billion. The difference was not explained.

Ouko says the county made irregular salary advance payments of Sh445,000 to four employees yet they had a balance of Sh324,000 of unrecovered advances.

The county also irregularly hired 400 casual staff who were paid a total of Sh202 million for one-year contracts.

A further Sh74 million was paid to casuals working in Vihiga, Mbale, and Luanda under unclear circumstances.