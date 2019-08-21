Sotik police hunt for al Shabaab suspect who escaped dragnet

COPS' REGALIA FOUND

• Sotik sub county police Commander Francis Nganga said a neighbor reported the matter to security officers on patrol forcing them storm the house.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Anti-terror police in Bomet have launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be an al-Shabab militant. The suspect escaped a police dragnet on Monday night. 

Police have identified him as Wesley Kipngetich Langat. He is said to have fled after realising security officers had landed at his Mariko home in Ndanai. 

Sotik subcounty police commander Francis N'gan'ga said a neighbour reported the suspect's suspicious activities to police on patrol. The officers stormed the man's house.

Ng'an'ga said the officers arrested the wife whom they found in the house.

"The husband had already fled upon realising the officers were around," the police boss said.

The wife, Jackline Chemutai Langat, was being held at the Sotik police station as investigations continue. 

Police uniforms were found in the man's house. Ng'an'ga said they suspect the man may have been using the uniform to commit crime.

Other items recovered from the house include 12 pairs of military boots, four jungle trousers, one pair of jungle socks and one jungle hat. Police also found an Air Force belt, 10 telephone gadgets and three knives. 

