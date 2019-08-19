Elgeyo Marakwet leaders accept budget dialogue

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have agreed to dialogue over a budget row that has led to public quarrels between Governor Alex Tolgos, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and MCAs.

The Senate, Commission on Revenue Allocation and the Controller of Budget have been invited to resolve the crisis.

The first meeting on the row will take place on Monday.

The crisis began when Tolgos demanded that Sh566 million allocated to the county assembly be reduced to finance budget deficits.

He declined to sign the budget passed by the assembly and asked the MCAs to slash their allocation to plug a Sh200 million deficit.

MCAs led by assembly speaker Kiplagat Sabulei rejected the demand.

Sabulei and his deputy Christopher Chemosong accused the governor and his senior officers of illegally hiring relatives, causing a bloated workforce.

“The governor is asking for more money yet he has not explained why the county did not absorb more than Sh1 billion last financial year,” Sabulei said.

Tolgos accused Senator Murkomen of funding the MCAs to undermine him. He claimed the money stolen from the Arror and Kimwarer dams project was being used to fight him.

“As governor of this county I will not accept to be intimidated by anyone. They want to potray me as weak but I will stand with the people of Elgeyo Marakwet. The assembly budget must be reduced so that we use the extra money to serve our people,” Tolgos said.

Sabulei has denied the assembly is under the control of Murkomen, arguing that he and the MCAs act independently.

Murkomen confirmed the dispute in the county will be sorted out through dialogue. He denied taking sides in then row.

Tolgos has insisted the county needs an extra Sh1.5 billion to be able to operate effectively. He says the Sh3.7 billion allocated to the county government is inadequate for recurrent and development expenditure.

“We have asked the CRA to review its revenue sharing formula so that small counties like ours do not suffer from little allocations every year,” the governor said.