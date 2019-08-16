Amend law to allow counties to buy drugs from other suppliers, MPs told

West Pokot leaders have urged the National Assembly and the Senate to amend the law governing the purchase of drugs.

Health executive Geoffrey Lipale on Thursday said the law restricts counties to purchase drugs from one supplier and this has hurt service delivery in health facilities. He spoke at Konyao health facility.

This comes after a section of leaders from the county complained about lack of drugs in most health centres. The county governments have been buying medicines from the Kenya Medical Supplies Association only.

Lipale said of their 183 facilities, 120 have no drugs and patients are requested to buy from private chemists. He said Kemsa has no capacity to supply drugs and other medical equipment to all health facilities across the country.

The county has ordered for drugs worth Sh61 million but they got a reply from the supplier that they can only supply drugs worth Sh48 million.

"It’s now three weeks since we ordered our drugs... We have subjected our patients to torture. Many people have also lost lives," he said.

He said the county faces disease outbreaks if swift action is not taken to fix the problem.

"This facility ... has only paracetamol and Amoxyln that cannot last two days. This facility is a few kilometres from the border. In case a diseases strikes, we'll lose many people," he said.