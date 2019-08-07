Nakuru matatu operators want cartels at bus termini tamed

Rift Valley matatu owners have raised a red flag over infiltration of organised criminal gangs in operation and management of bus termini which they say has resulted in more than Sh50 million losses per month.

They have petitioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to form a special unit of law enforcement agents that will be dedicated to dismantling the gangs.

At a consultative meeting convened jointly by the National Police Service and Matatu Saccos operating with the region, Central Rift Matatu Owners Association chairman David Kuria lamented that gangs had displaced public service vehicles from termini owned by the county government.

He also said the gangs extort matatu drivers rob passengers.

Kuria said the criminal gangs were largely responsible for fixing high fare prices particularly during high peak seasons such as Easter, Christmas and New Year festivities.

He called on the government to intervene in the sector that provides a livelihood for millions of Kenyans directly and indirectly.

However, Nakuru East Deputy subcounty police commander Daniel Gitavi said detectives had stepped up a crackdown against organised gang members and extended the operation to estates the gangs are known to retreat to.

Gitavi assured the operators that following the merging of administration and regular police, the number of security personnel deployed to the Central Business District had increased significantly.

A significant number of arrests of members of a notorious gang had been made and mobile phones recovered from suspects yielding useful tips, the police chief said.

The consultative forum also saw presentations from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

A report tabled by the DCI revealed that some of the criminal gangs were being propped up by former employees of matatu Saccos who had been fired for indiscipline or other reasons.

The DCI detailed how some unscrupulous drivers and touts were being used as couriers for illicit brews and narcotic drugs and were networking with gang members to convey the contraband.

The matatu owners chairman told the meeting that though the county government had the capacity and human resource to uproot criminal gangs from bus parks, its top management was reluctant to act.

In the past, influential politicians have been accused of sponsoring and bailing out members of organised gangs from police cells.

The matatu industry’s concern comes after residents in several estates within Nakuru complained that the gangs were terrorising them and enjoying protection of a certain MP.

The police commander called on matatu operators to report any strangers extorting money from PSVs.

Officer in charge of traffic Christina Orina faulted some matatu owners for employing drivers and conductors without verifying the authenticity of their documents.

She urged the operators to vet prospective employees before hiring them and issue all their staff with name tags for easy identification.

Following the crackdown, she said, scores of drivers and conductors were caught with forged certificates of good conduct and driving licenses.

Orina warned that criminal gangs were using forged documents to infiltrate genuine matatu operation systems.

She also warned that the county was witnessing an increased number of drunk driving cases which were contributing to the road carnage.

NTSA safety officer Charles Otieno announced that mandatory retesting of drivers both physically and mentally would start soon.

He said the exercise will initially focus on public service vehicles before being rolled out to private motorists.

Edited by R.Wamochie