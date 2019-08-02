Close

UNFAIR TO ACCUSED

Court halts bid to reopen police imposter Waiganjo case

Justice Joel Ngugi on Wednesday ruled that the application lacked merit and was meant to prolong the case unfairly.

In Summary

• Waiganjo is facing charges of illegal possession of government equipment, such as police uniforms and impersonating an assistant police commissioner.

• He was charged alongside former Rift Valley police boss John M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit boss Remy Ngugi.

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
Rift Valley
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Police impostor Joshua Waiganjo when he appeared in a Naivasha court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. /GEORGE MURAGE
Police impostor Joshua Waiganjo when he appeared in a Naivasha court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. /GEORGE MURAGE

The High Court in Nakuru has dismissed an application by the state to reopen an abuse of office case against police impostor Joshua Waiganjo and two former police bosses.

Waiganjo is facing charges of illegal possession of government equipment, including police uniforms and impersonating an assistant police commissioner.

He was charged alongside former Rift Valley police boss John M’Mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit boss Remy Ngugi.

Justice Joel Ngugi on Wednesday ruled that the application lacked merit and was meant to prolong the case unfairly.

“Looking at the history of the trial, it is clear that affording the prosecution another opportunity to prolong the trial would be prejudicial to the defence,” Ngugi said.

Ngugi further ruled that reopening the case after the accused's lawyers had made submissions would make the trial highly irregular.

“To allow the case to go on and on without concluding it, when the officers responsible for securing the attendance of witnesses have failed in so doing can cause unreasonable delay,” Ngugi ruled.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had accused the magistrate's court of closing their case without testimonies from the investigating officers.

The DPP urged the High Court to redirect principal magistrate Joe Omido to reopen the case.

They had listed Joshua Waiganjo, John M'mbijiwe and Remy Ngugi as respondents in the matter.

Senior assistant DPP Daniel Karuri faulted the lower court for closing the prosecution's case prematurely.  

Karuri had wanted the judge to allow superintendents of police Fatuma Hadi, Gideon Kimilu and Joseph Ngisa to testify and present exhibits in the matter.

However through lawyers David Mongeri and Bravin Bauri, the accused said that the application was an abuse of court procedure and deserved to be struck off.

 

Mongeri said that the matter had already been revised by judge Maureen Odera and ordered the case to proceed.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Waiganjo charged afresh with impersonating police officer

Police imposter Joshua Waiganjo has been charged afresh with five counts including that of impersonating a senior police officer.Waiganjo was ...
News
2 years ago

Naivasha court jails Waiganjo for two years

The police impostor Joshua Waiganjo has been jailed for two years by a Naivasha court. Waiganjo, who is facing more than 15 charges, was ...
News
5 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
Rift Valley
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    20h ago North Eastern

  2. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    9h ago Rift Valley

  3. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    19h ago Nyanza

  4. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos