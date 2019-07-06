Man charged with arson after finding wife in bed with lover

A West Pokot man who admitted burning household items worth Sh60,000 after finding his wife in bed with another man has been set free.

Joseph Rionosia had been charged with maliciously destroying his wife Josephine Moroto's property on June 28 at Ptokou Village, Pokot Central.

The middle-aged man yesterday told Kapenguria resident magistrate Godfrey Okwengu that he committed the offence after finding his wife and her lover in his bedroom. The lover escaped, leaving a shaken Josephine on the bed.

Rionosia armed himself with a panga and chased her away before setting her property ablaze. The wife went to court demanding that he be forced to compensate her.

Okwengu noted that the accused damaged the property due to provocation and freed him.