Sotik MP suspends CDF committee over misuse of funds

Sotik MP Dominic Koskei on Thursday evening bowed to pressure from residents and suspended the constituency development committee over alleged misappropriation of millions of shillings.

Koskei said the committee members will be investigated by relevant authorities for wrongdoing.

“Anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law,” Koskei said.

Some six committee members are accused of allocating more than Sh5 million in bursaries to their siblings and cronies at the expense of needy children from the constituency.

More than 300 angry residents on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Sotik town before proceeding to the CDF offices. They shut it and demanded the immediate sacking of the corrupt officials.

Kibet Tembur who led the group of residents said the officials have also been misusing funds to sponsor their university education, a clear case of conflict of interests.

Unverified documents in their possession showed that a CDF committee member allocated himself Sh200,000 for his university studies, while another was allocated Sh50,000.

“We are here to express our disappointment over what is happening in this office. Needy students have been left out of bursary funds while others allocated small amounts but a larger portion is being allocated to the committee members, their family members, and relatives,” Tembur said.

They said 67 needy students studying in various schools have now been forced to remain at home due to lack of funds.

They appealed to the anti-graft body to launch a probe into the matter.

(Edited by O. Owino)