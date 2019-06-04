State to flush out criminals from Embobut Forest

Leaders have blamed the government for the increasing violence in the region after National Police Reserves were disarmed.

The county commissioner said he government wants to vet all NPRs in the region since they want the officers to be professional.

“The government has no intention of disarming some communities in the North Rift region. The vetting of NPRs is going on in all six counties and the main aim is to vet the officers,” he said.

Okello said he government had taken too long before vetting NPRs and some are elderly and unable to work effectively.

“Some NPRs were issued guns 20 years ago. Now they are old and have given government weapons to their sons and grandchildren. which is against the law,” he said.

Some NPRs have also misued their guns by engaging in illegal activities.

The commissioner assured residents the government has no plans of disarming the community and assured them that as soon as the vetting is over the cleared NPRs will get back their guns.