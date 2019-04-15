Matiangi, Kibicho plotting against Ruto - Sudi

- MP says Kibicho holding secret meetings to scheme against Ruto.
- Wants Atwoli investigated over statement that Ruto will not be on the ballot in 2022.
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi says Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho are working on a political scheme to undermine DP William Ruto.
Sudi says he will soon expose the two and ensure the plan against Ruto fails.
“We will soon even expose the details on the Ruaraka land scandal because they think we don’t know what is happening,” Sudi said.
He said Kibicho has been holding secret meetings to scheme against Ruto and finances those undermining the DP.
“Soon we will spill all that we know and let them be aware that we know all that they have been doing in those meetings."
Sudi spoke at a press briefing in Eldoret with Jubilee politician Paul Kiprop.
Ruto will not be pushed out of Jubilee by his detractors who want to take over control of the party, the legislator said.
If there is a corruption list in this country then Atwoli’s name cannot be lower than position two. He is so corrupt and benefiting from the sweat and blood of workers in this country.Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi
Sudi repeated his claim that there may be a wider scheme to kill or harm Ruto to stop him from vying for the presidency in 2022.
He asked DCI George Kinoti to investigate a statement by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli that Ruto’s name will not be on the 2022 ballot.
“I thought Atwoli is an elder whom I should not answer but he has proved that his head and big stomach are full of rubbish. He is supposed to be an elder who should not engage in abusing people like Ruto who are the age of his children”, Sudi said.
He said those scheming against the DP within Jubilee should prepare for a titanic battle ahead of the 2022 polls.
Sudi said Atwoli should be probed over corruption allegations at the NSSF.
He accused the unionist of being part of the Kieleweke team that includes former Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe who have vowed to block DP Ruto from vying for the presidency.
Sudi said the Kalenjin community had taken seriously Atwoli’s statement and should anything happen to the DP, Atwoli and his team would explain to the community and Kenyans.
“It’s those causing problems who will go and not the DP or his team”, he said.
