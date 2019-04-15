Matiangi, Kibicho plotting against Ruto - Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi says Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho are working on a political scheme to undermine DP William Ruto.

Sudi says he will soon expose the two and ensure the plan against Ruto fails.

“We will soon even expose the details on the Ruaraka land scandal because they think we don’t know what is happening,” Sudi said.

He said Kibicho has been holding secret meetings to scheme against Ruto and finances those undermining the DP.

“Soon we will spill all that we know and let them be aware that we know all that they have been doing in those meetings."

Sudi spoke at a press briefing in Eldoret with Jubilee politician Paul Kiprop.

Ruto will not be pushed out of Jubilee by his detractors who want to take over control of the party, the legislator said.