Manhunt for drivers who attacked traffic cops

Police in Bomet are still searching for two drivers who attacked and seriously wounded two traffic police officers at Kapkoros in Bomet on Friday.

The two drivers are part of a group of matatu operators that attacked the cops, who were conducting a crackdown on Probox vehicles said to be operating illegally along the Slibwet-Litein road.

County police commander Naomi Ichami told the Star they have issued a warrant of arrest against the two.

Two officers -Corporal David Chumo and Constable Alfred Chumo - sustained injuries on their heads after they were hit with stones by matatu operators protesting the move by the officers to impound two Probox vehicles.

Chumo sustained a deep cut on the right side of his head while his colleague was gashed at the back.

They were treated at at Longisa Referral Hospital and discharged.

Bomet traffic base officer Richard Saima and a female officer, part of the team, escaped unhurt during the clash, which brought business to a standstill for more than one hour.

According to one motorists, the two Probox cars had been hired to collect a body of man at Kapkatet Hospital Mortuary and the drivers had stepped out to pick some white ribbons at a shop when they were impounded.

“We were after these Proboxes operating along the route illegally…they had been parked at a stage with passengers, we only came to realise later that they were among the cars hired to go and escort a body from the morgue and had to release them,” said one of the officers.

He added: “These vehicles had no ribbons tied to them to prove so there was no way we could immediately establish.”

Another officer said: “We engaged the two drivers and agreed to release them conditionally…the group of matatu operators and youths who have been at a bay watching the happenings began throwing stones us.”

The officers were forced to fire in the air to scare away the group that had turned rowdy.

Ichami noted that the operation will continue. She said: "Those operating illegally must know I have ordered traffic officers to intensify the operation across the county since we have information these Probox vehicles have started infiltrating our roads despite the ban.”