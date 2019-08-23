State threatens to suspend contractor at Kisii airstrip

The government is considering suspending the contractor at Suneka airstrip in Kisii for failing to complete work on time.

County commissioner Geoffrey Kigochi and Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka yesterday termed the contractor a "joker".

The contractor has been accused of dragging his feet for more than four years.

Kigochi said the contractor was to wind up the project last August.

"He has been generous enough with excuses and today we believe it is time we interrupted his honeymoon by finding someone more serious enough to accomplish the work at hand," the county commissioner said.

Kigochi said the President gave a firm directive on the project, but the contractor is yet to finish the work.

He said an additional Sh134 million has been allocated from the exchequer to repair the runway.

He, however, said no repair work will begin until the first phase of the project, which entails construction of the guest lounge and erection of a perimeter fence, is finished.

MP Oyioka said once complete, the airstrip would help perishable goods reach international markets on time.