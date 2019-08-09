Body of infant found dumped by the road

A dead infant was found dumped by the road in Awelo estate in Siaya town on Wednesday morning.

Siaya Township chief Romlus Okoth said the body of the one-day-old baby was found wrapped in a shawl and put in a carton along the Siaya-Nyadorera road.

Okoth told journalists the mother must have successfully delivered the baby before abandoning her while still alive.

“Police have launched a hunt to find the woman who may have committed this heinous act," Okoth said.

The body of the infant was taken to Siaya County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Okoth warned women against giving birth and dumping their newborn babies.

"We're urging young women to always reach out to authorities for help whenever they have problems," he said.

