Judge to rule on Kibos Sugar polution case

The Environment and Land Court will today rule on whether Kibos Sugar Factory is culpable in the pollution of River Kibos and its catchment area.

The ruling was set to be delivered on September 25 in Kisumu but Justice Stephen Kibunja pushed it to today.

Residents Benson Adega, Eric Ochieng’ and Bether Opiyo filed the case last year seeking orders to stop the company from pouring effluent into the river that is the main source of water for thousands of people.

Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd is listed as the first respondent together with Kibos Power Limited, Kibos Distillers Limited, the National Environment Management Authority and the Kisumu county government.

The petitioners said their right to clean environment as guaranteed in the Constitution had been violated by the actions of the respondents.

They said the Environmental Impact Assessment license for Kibos Sugar factory was acquired illegally.

On October 31 last year, Justice Kibunja granted interim orders stopping the company from milling sugarcane, producing power and distilling alcohol pending hearing of the case.

But the company appealed the decision in an Eldoret court and received orders to continue operating.

The petitioners stated that the first to third respondents’ action of discharging effluent or polluting the environment with the blessing of Nema and county government infringed on their rights.