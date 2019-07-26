Nyong'o, sister jailed a month for contempt

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyongo and his sister Risper Nyagoyon Thursday were sentenced to a month in civil jail for contempt of court in an estate feud.

Justice Tripsisa Cherere issued an arrest warrant against the two on Thursday.

The two first failed to appear in court and then failed to pay a Sh400,000 fine imposed on May 30.

The two were sued by their nephews Kenneth Okuthe and Geoffrey Omondi for excluding them and some of their relatives from the list of beneficiaries of their father's Sh200 million estate.

They said they were entitled to the inheritance because they grew up under the care of the patriarch, the court said.

Justice Cherere also ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries of the property.

The nephews had filed an application seeking a six-month jail term for the governor and his sister for contempt of court.

The nephews' lawyer Rodgers Mugume told the court Nyong'o is a public official who should lead by example and respect court orders.

He said it was unfortunate that some court orders were yet to be obeyed, including opening a trust fund account as earlier agreed.

“Nyong'o should lead by example, this is double contempt, despite the court being lenient to them, they still go ahead and disobey it,” Mugume said.

However, Lawyer Chacha Odera representing the governor and his sister stated there was no wilful disobedience.

He requested time, stating their appeal in the same case is in the Supreme Court.

“The appeal will be heard next week, regardless of the decisions that will be made. We request more time. Allow us to come before you on July 31after the matter is done with,” Odera said.

However, Justice Cherere instead issued an arrest warrant.