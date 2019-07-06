Close

CRIME

Three arrested with homemade pistol

Police say they got a tip from members of public about suspicious behaviour of the men

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Three arrested with homemade pistol
Police in Homa Bay have arrested three men and recovered a homemade pistol believed to be used for robbery.

The suspects were arrested in Homa Bay town on Thursday night.

County deputy police commander Samuel Obara said they got a tip off from concerned members of the public about suspicious behaviour of the men.

He said officers who responded to the call found the men sitting in a manner suggesting they were preparing to commit an offense. The suspects had put the gun in a bag.

Obara said the gun could have been used in carrying out several criminal activities in and outside the town.

Police declined to give names of the suspects as they carried out investigations.

“The suspects use the improvised gun to threaten residents before they rob them of their valuables. The firearm has no bullets,” Obara said.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the deputy police boss said a special team has been called to assess the weapon.

“We have called in officers with the expertise of handling guns. They will determine whether the homemade pistol can fire or not,” Obara said.

The suspects are currently detained at Homa Bay police cells as investigations continue.

 

“We expect to arraign them as soon as investigations are complete,” Obara added.

