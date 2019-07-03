Rising crime rates worry Kisii MCA

A Kisii county MCA yesterday raised concerns over increasing cases of night attacks of residents by unknown youth in his ward.

Kiogoro ward rep Samuel Apoko said that the youths have been terrorising residents especially those who arrive late from work and local business owners.

“I am really concerned over the spate of crimes committed by some youth in the ward,” Apoko said.

He singled out an incident where youths armed with crude weapons stormed a restaurant belonging to Job Nyatundo in Kiogoro shopping centre and destroyed property worth thousands of shillings.

The MCA said that Nyatundo fled for his safety after he realised that the youths were after his life.

“The motive of the attack has not been established. We leave the matter to the police to carry out investigations,” Apoko said.

He criticised some residents who arrived at the scene but did not intervene to quell the attack.

Apoko was speaking at Kiogoro market during the handing over of Sh3 million county bursaries to 882 beneficiaries from poor backgrounds.

Accompanied by Peter Moindi of Keumbu ward, he urged police to swiftly act when such incidences are reported to them, noting that the attack occurred a few metres from Kiogoro Administration Police post.

The MCA said that he had contacted the county police commander Martin Kibet over the incident.

Apoko said the police chief had assured him that those behind the incident will face the full force of the law when apprehended.

He praised Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for his efforts in ensuring that all Kenyans conduct their businesses in a conducive environment.

“I am urging Interior CS to instruct police officers to ensure that individuals who disturb peace are dealt with accordingly,” Apoko said.

Apoko praised the county government for setting aside Sh135 million to assist orphaned and needy learners in the county.

He urged parents and guardians to collect application forms in advance when they are required to do so to avoid the deadline rush.

(edited by O. Owino)