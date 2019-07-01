Matiang'i hails Ongwae as best performer

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has hailed the Kisii county government for initiating various development projects.

Speaking during the opening of Nyabonge dispensary in Sensi Ward, Kitutu Chache North, Matiang'i said that Kisii Governor James Ongwae was committed to serving the public.

Matiang'i pointed out the newly-built facilities at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital which were recently commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the county government had given the Gusii stadium a facelift besides opening several kilometres of rural access roads.

The cabinet secretary, who heads the Presidential Delivery Unit which coordinates government projects in the country, said: “I always traverse the country in the course of duty and comparatively I rate Kisii county government among the best in terms of project delivery."

He thanked Ongwae for relating well with national government officials working in Kisii, which has enabled proper coordination of government functions.

“I normally interact with Ongwae and I can confirm that he has the interests of the Kisii county residents at heart and he always offers proposals that will benefit the people,” Matiang'i said.

He said that from the next financial year, his team will thoroughly inspect government projects to ensure compliancy.

He said the country had enough resources for development and general service delivery, and only a few unscrupulous individuals were misappropriating the funds.

The CS put errant contractors on notice saying that they risked having their tenders terminated.

He cited contractor building the Marani-Mbanda road, which he said was going on at a snail’s pace and warned that his contract may be reviewed.

“The contractor on that road is doing us a disservice. How can he stay on site for years on end to an extent of turning the road into parking lot for rickety tractors?” posed the CS.

Other leaders who attended the function included Kisii Deputy governor Joash Maangi, Mps Jimmy Angwenyi, Richard Onyonka and several MCAs.

Ongwae said the Nyabonge dispensary has been fully equipped and was ready to offer services with a catchment to serve over 1000 people.

He reiterated his commitment to taking services closer to the people saying that in the health sector alone, his government had taken over 100 dispensaries initiated through CDF.