Kisumu doctors' strike still on, says unionist

Kisumu doctors have ignored an appeal by the county government not to go on strike over unfulfilled 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

The spokesperson of the Nyanza branch of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kevin Osuri, said the doctors would not relent until their demands are met. They asked residents to seek health services elsewhere.

Osuri had issued a seven-day strike notice to the county.

The county government at the weekend announced that it had set aside Sh250 million to be spent on the promotion of doctors.

“The county government of Kisumu is going to place all doctors with Masters degree also known as consultants in job group Q and above depending on the years served and scheme of services,” acting county Health CEC Nerry Achar said on Saturday.

Achar told the media that all doctors will be promoted by July 1, 2019, according to the scheme of service. However, they will be paid their arrears by September 30 due to government budgetary cycles.

He said they had paid comprehensive health insurance for all doctors.

“The bureaucrats at the NHIF have indicated that this will be effected from July 1, this year. We ask for patience because this matter affects all public employees nationwide."

The CEC asked all doctors who had paid for treatment after the lapse of the NHIF cover to present the receipts at the department of health for consideration.

Achar, who is also the county Finance boss, said all outstanding statutory deductions will be paid by June 30.

“We want to notify you that the CBA implementation for the doctors within the county is on course,” he said while pleading with the doctors to call off the strike as their grievances were sorted out.

Kisumu has 250 doctors. KMPDU says this number is inadequate as they serve patients from neighbouring counties.

On Friday, Osuri accused the county of delaying the promotion of doctors. It owes them Sh208 million, he said.

The county has, in addition, has denied the doctors' study leave and failed to provide them with comprehensive NHIF cover.

The unionist asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to promptly investigate mismanagement of funds at the Kisumu health department.