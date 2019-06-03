Knut faults TSC for firing teachers over new curriculum

Teachers from Kisii county on Saturday faulted the Teachers Service Commission for firing 280 tutors across the country over the Competency Based Curriculum.

County Knut executive secretary Joseph Makabe said teachers are not against the new system, but the manner in which it is being implemented.

“We are unhappy in the manner the TSC is treating teachers. Intimidation and firing will not stop union leaders from pointing emerging issues,” he said.

The unionist spoke at Gusii Stadium during Madaraka Day celebrations.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure the fired teachers are reinstated.

Makabe also urged the county government to employ more ECDE teachers to carter for the increasing number of children joining school.

Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and Kisii county assembly leader of majority Timothy Ogugu were present.

Maangi read Governor James Ongwae's speech.

Ongwae said his administration has partnered with the Aga Khan Foundation, through the Madarasa Early Childhood Development Programme, to promote access to quality early education and enhance smooth transition to primary school.

“Under the programme, we are training 300 ECDE teachers through one-year-in-service certificate and diploma programmes,” the governor said.

“We shall also build sanitation facilities for early year education learners to avoid sharing with older children in primary school.”