Homa Bay police arrest woman over theft of six-month-old baby

Police in Homa Bay have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a six-month-old baby girl.

Rose Atieno Aluoch, 28, was nabbed after she was accused of stealing the Baby Sharon Achieng’at Ndiru village in Rangwe Sub County last Friday.

The child’s mother, Christine Achieng’, said the woman stole her baby during a tournament at Ndiru Secondary School.

The suspect reportedly volunteered to buy Achieng' a cup of tea in a nearby food kiosk. On their way to the kiosk, she asked to carry the child.

As the mother was taking tea, the suspect walked out with the baby, pretending that she was going to buy airtime in a nearby shop but she disappeared with her.

Achieng' waited for Aluoch but she did not return. On Wednesday evening, Atieno was arrested at Ngegu village in Rangwe.

Speaking to journalists in his office on Thursday, Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Joseph Tuksho said their investigations led to the arrest of the woman.

"The child’s parents reported the matter to Homa Bay police station. We have managed to trace the suspect and got hold of her,” Tuksho said.

Tuksho said suspect was found in possession of the child during the arrest. The suspect was taken to Homa Bay police station where she was awaiting to be taken in court. The baby was handed back to her parents.

“These are some of the behaviours which are not wanted in the society because they perpetrate child trafficking,” the officer said.