Eight laboratories accredited to improve healthcare

Eight laboratories in Western Kenya have been accredited as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare systems.

The eight were picked from a pool of 30 laboratories after a three-year exercise conducted by the Global Implementation Solutions, a non-state actor.

GIS country director Jack Nyamongo on Wednesday said the 30 laboratories were subjected to scrutiny by the accreditation service body based on the international standards and only eight qualified. They are in Kisumu, Kakamega, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Nyamongo said they worked closely with Kenya National Accreditation Service that audited all the laboratories that were marked for the award.

He said they provided the technical support to the laboratories after receiving funds from the Centre for Disease Control.

“We expect to see more accredited to improve the quality of testing because inaccurate lab test results have consequences," he said.

Nyamongo said GIS has collaborated with the Ministry of Health and faith-based health facilities in Kisumu, Kakamega, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Bungoma, Homa Bay and Vihiga counties to establish quality laboratory management systems through the development of quality processes, policies and procedures.

“Quality safety and sample collection manuals, as well as handbooks, have been developed to improve laboratory testing services in the eight supported counties,” he added.

Speaking during the accreditation ceremony in Kisumu, acting health executive Nerry Achar said laboratories were key in the provision of holistic healthcare.

Achar said the award would give drive to the labs to offer quality services to the people.

“The labs are important for us to get an accurate diagnosis," he said.

His Homa Bay counterpart Richard Muga promised to push for more resources in the health sector to address laboratory issues.

Muga said adequate resources were needed to stock up laboratories at the health centres, adding that it was important to get a quality test done as one of the pillars of the health systems development.