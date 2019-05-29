KMA accused of paralysing transport in Lake Victoria

The Kenya Maritime Authority has been accused of disrupting ferry services in Lake Victoria following a crackdown on vessels.

The Lake Victoria ferry service providers say KMA has refused to allow them to return to work, despite complying with the rules.

On Monday last week, KMA suspended operations of Mbita Ferry Services for allegedly failing to adhere to safety standards after conducting an impromptu crackdown.

Five ferries and two motorboats organisation were seized for operating outside the law.

The crackdown is still ongoing on and a number of vessels have been impounded and more than 15 people arrested and charged.

However, KMA's Alexander Munga said they will only allow qualified vessels to operate in the lake.

He said they are concerned about rising cases of accidents in the lake, which he attributed to lack of professional training of the vessel operators.

“There must be sanity to make the lake safe for the people,” Munga said.

He said they want rules and regulations governing operations of vessels adhered to.

But, Mbita Ferry Services through their official James Orage, accused KMA of dragging the process of putting them back to business.

Two ferries that carry 4,000 people each, three others with a carrying capacity of 60 people and 18 cars have not operated since Tuesday last week.

The ferries operate between Mbita-Mfang’ano Island in Homa Bay county, and Mbita -Lwanda Kotieno in Siaya.

“We’ve presented the required documents to KMA, but they haven’t approved them for us resume duty. We don't know whether KMA has an interest in the crackdown since the people are greatly suffering,” Orage said.

The ferry official said the crackdown has hurt the economy of the area and appeled to KMA to restore ferry services for the benefit of the residents.

“Fishermen from more than five islands are counting losses because their fish cannot reach the market in time. Let KMA respond and allow us to operate,” Orage said.