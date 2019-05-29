Governor Nyong'o's mum dies at age 98

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o's 98-year-old mother Dorcas Owino is dead.

She died on Tuesday at 1.55pm at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where she has been admitted for the last few days.

"We keep the governor and the entire family in prayer at this very dark time in their lives. May the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace," a statement from the governor's press unit reads.

Leaders, including ODM's Raila Odinga and his wife Ida, sent their messages of condolence.

On his twitter handle, Raila eulogised Dorcas as a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong'o family.

He said she never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advanced age.

Raila said she leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and a great heart.

"We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will forever be grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time,” he said.

“Our hearts and prayers are with Professor and the entire Nyong'o clan at this moment of grief. May God grant the family the fortitude and faith to cope with the loss."

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa said,“I extend my deepest sympathies to the entire Governor Nyong'o family following the demise of Mama Dorcas Owino. I hope that our Lord brings you [Governor Nyong'o] and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time.”