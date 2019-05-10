Kisumu can't justify millions in 2019/20 budget estimates, says house committee

The Kisumu county government cannot explain how it will spend millions of shillings proposed for projects in the 2019/20 budget, according to a report by the Assembly budget committee.

The report censures the government for scanty information on key allocations and duplication of programmes.

The government failed to give detailed information on the location of security surveillance installation of CCTVs in the estates at Sh50 million, says the report tabled in the assembly on Tuesday by Budget and Appropriation Committee chairperson Judith Ogaga.

Ogaga also notes that there was a lack of clarity on the implementation status of Sh24 million revolving funds for youths, women and PWDs and also for the financial year 2017/18.

Further, the county did not provide the proposed location for the construction of an ultra-modern cultural complex at a cost of Sh100 million.

Other projects cited are the proposed Sh70 million integrated county network infrastructure, grassroots support projects budgeted at Sh40 million, purchase of 35 motorcycles at Sh17.5 million, baseline survey on the development of crops, livestock and fisheries value chain at a cost of Sh25 million.

The report also reveals duplication of programmes. “Capacity building Sh7 million is indicated in the ADP yet, an MoU was signed by the Aga Khan Foundation to undertake the same,” Ogaga says.

The committee also discovered that there was non-compliance as capacity building of Sh2 million for the ADP was not provided for in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP).

Information on most of the projects proposed for Kisumu city was not provided. For instance, a total of Sh 134 million was spent in the purchase of waste management equipment, however, only part of the equipment was delivered for use.

Details of the construction of three satellite bus parks at Sh100 million, installation of surveillance cameras at Sh20 million, installation of stormwater drainage facility within the city at Sh40 million and modernisation of 10 minor markets within the city at Sh10 million are not provided.

In their recommendation of the analysis of the ADP, the committee resolved that the flagship projects proposed in the ADP FY 2019/20 must be declared by the CEC finance.

Ogaga noted that before more allocation of funds is given to the revolving fund, a comprehensive detail should be provided.

“The need for three fire stations must be justified, and detailed report on grass-roots projects be provided,” she stated.

Despite the questions raised, the report was unanimously passed by the Assembly. It was committed to the assembly implementation committee which will report back to the house in three weeks.

(Edited by Otieno Owino)