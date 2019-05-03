Slashing counties' Sh9bn plot to kill devolution — Nyong'o

Governors have pledged to block proposals by the national Treasury to reduce their sharable revenue by Sh9 billion.

They call it an effort by the national government to strangle counties and a plot to kill devolution.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said on Wednesday they will seek legal redress.

He told a press conference that the money is already part of the 2018-19 budget.

Oparanya said they have discussed the problem with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Senate, which is supposed to protect the interests of counties.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o said the Treasury gave as the reason for the cut that "it (the Treasury) has failed to collect revenue itself over the last three years and has been collecting less and less."

He said that therefore the lack of funds must be shouldered by counties that will get Sh9 billion less next financial year.

“This is a fallacious argument, the law clearly states whatever revenue is collected by the national government must be shared with counties as established in the Constitution," Nyong’o said.

Nyong’o said, "This cannot be tolerated; otherwise the government will bring the same war of financial attrition that the Kanu government played on the regions in 1964 after Independence, where they decided to starve the regions of money to kill Majimbo."

It's the same again, he said.

"They want to starve counties of money so they can kill devolution. Kenyans should rise against this because devolution is the best thing that happened to this country."

He said that reducing last year's allocation to the counties was unfortunate because counties have expenses that were rolled over.

