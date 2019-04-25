Over 11,000 Nyanza teachers defy Knut boycott

More than 11,000 teachers from public and private schools in Nyanza are attending training on the new competency-based curriculum.

Nyanza Education regional coordinator Richard Chepkawai said the training is clustered in zones.

Chepkawai said no teacher was recorded absent for the ongoing exercise, a clear indication teachers in the region have defied a directive by Kenya National Union of Teachers to boycott the training.

“We have had a superb turnout for the training across the region,” he said. The education official presided over the launch at Lake Primary School in Kisumu on Tuesday.

The teachers are eager and ready to learn the new curriculum to be able to teach their pupils, Chepkawai said.

Chepkawai noted that the teachers will also be taken through competency- based assessment.

He told teachers to take the ongoing training seriously since the government is relying on them to move from the old curriculum to the new one.

The Ministry of Education wants targets over 91,000 teachers in capacity-building.

But Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion said the exercise is against the law as curriculum violated education guidelines.

He directed teachers to boycott training, saying the CBC is an ill-prepared learning system that should be rejected.

Meanwhile, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education chairman Omboko Milemba told the Ministry of Education to train secondary teachers early enough for the new curriculum.

He said members of Kuppet are ready to be taken through the CBC in readiness for roll-out in secondary schools.

“The new curriculum will reduce theoretical teaching and go for skills,” Milemba told secondary school head teachers from Kakamega county in Kisumu.