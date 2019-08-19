Matutus to use Bus Station for a maximum of two hours or risk being impounded

City Hall has issued a two-hour pickup and drop off period for all Public Service Vehicles which are licensed to operate from there.

Failure to adhere with the above, the matatus risk being impounded.

County’s Executive Committee Member for Transport Hitan Majevdia through a notice on Monday said that the bus station which is located next to Afya Centre is being used for the wrong purpose.

“It has come to our attention that the grounds are being used as a garage, parking yard, car wash and holding grounds for unlicensed vehicles,” reads the notice .

“Notice is hereby given to all matatus that come into the grounds that they should leave within 2 hours, otherwise they will be impounded,” it further reads.

Majevida who visited the bus station on Monday said that it had come to attention that unlicensed vehicles were also using the grounds which is not allowed.

“ We are having a lot of traffic as buses come in and out of the bus station because some matatus have decided to use the grounds it for the wrong purpose,” he said.