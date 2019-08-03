Skilled medical personnel key to universal healthcare

The government is committed to providing an efficient and high-quality universal health care system, Ministry of Health Director General Wekesa Masasabi has said.

Masasabi said that progress towards Universal Health Care requires skilled medics, drugs, infrastructure, financing, leadership a robust health information system.

He spoke during the launch of the Kenya Health Service Delivery Indicator Survey Report 2018-22 in Nairobi.

According to the report, Kenya’s progress in achieving key maternal, infant and child health targets has been slow.

But Kenya plans to make rapid progress towards improving health care through the Big 4 Agenda.

“Inadequacy of skilled human resources for health care remains a major bottleneck to improving quality health care, Masasabi said.

There is a need to provide knowledge to health workers by offering quality training in order to improve the wellbeing of our citizens, he said.

The report found that basic equipment is not available in more than half of the health facilities in the country.

“We want to ensure that medical equipment is available since most of the population access care at public health facilities,” Masasabi added.

The National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Julius Muia said that government through the vision 2030, has strived to improve the livelihood of Kenyans through sufficient and quality health care.

He said this plan is in line with the Constitution of Kenya which stipulates that every Kenyan has a right to the highest standard of healthcare services.

Muia further called upon the government to increase its investment in human resources for health in the provision of clinical guidelines to health workers and diagnostic equipment to health facilities in both public and private hospitals.

“I acknowledge that many counties have increased the number of health workers to address the shortage of healthcare providers,” Muia said.

Muia urged county governors to be vigilant in ensuring quality health services are provided to the citizens.

The KHSDI report was prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

The survey team visited a sample of 3,094 health facilities across Kenya, with data collected from all the 47 counties.

(edited by O. Owino)