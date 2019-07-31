Two thugs shot dead by police in Nairobi

Two suspected gangsters have been shot dead in Nairobi.

They were among four thugs who attacked a man and robbed him at Kileleshwa in Kilimani subcounty on Monday night.

Nairobi regional police commander Philip Ndolo said the two were killed by the officers after they shot at them at around 9pm.

“The killings happened after the suspects robbed someone of his mobile phones, a wallet containing his bank cards, a driving license, alien card, special pass clearance, a wedding ring valued at Sh25,000 and a wristwatch,” Ndolo told the Star on the phone on Tuesday.

According to a police report seen by the Star, the matter was reported by Taiwo Gbenga, a Nigerian.

Gbenga reported that while walking along Makueni Road within Kileleshwa at around 9pm, he was accosted by a gang of four men on board a white Toyota Axio registration number KCE 567B.

Ndolo said after the car's registration was circulated, police activated their teams and caught up with it.

The occupants refused to surrender and instead came out firing at the police who had blocked them.

Police recovered a shotgun and a fake pistol, two mobile phones, a craw bar, four master keys and seven bunches of keys, a gunny bag and a wristwatch.

The bodies were taken to City Mortuary.