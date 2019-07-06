Close

RESIDENTS COMPLAINED

Swoop on muggers, street families nets 100

Globe Roundabout, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street and areas around the Kenya Cinema the main targets

In Summary

• The operation which started on Thursday was mounted after numerous complaints of harassment from frustrated residents.

• County chief officer for security and compliance Tito Kilonzi said parking boys were harassing motorists while street families and boys have become too many in the CBD.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI AND MAGDALINE SAYA
Nairobi
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Nairobi County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzi.
Nairobi County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzi.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

At least 100 people have been arrested by Nairobi county officials in an operation to rid the central business district of parking boys, street families and muggers.

The operation which started on Thursday was mounted after numerous complaints of harassment from frustrated residents.

County chief officer for security and compliance Tito Kilonzi said parking boys were harassing motorists while street families and boys have become too many in the CBD.

"Our target is to completely weed them out because of the increased complaints from traders and residents,” Kilonzi said.

Kilonzi said the Globe Roundabout, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street and areas around Kenya Cinema are the main targets.

“Some of those arrested are street boys and others are parking boys. We are sorting them out and we are going to charge them accordingly,” he said. 

He said some of those posing as street children have genuine families within the city.

The security executive said the operations will continue to ensure all Nairobians enjoy peace in the CBD.

“We have cases of women misusing young children to beg and extort people by pretending to be street families and such characters must face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The official said foreigners found will also be charged in the hope that courts can issue deportation orders on top of any fines. 

It is believed that foreigners are lured into Kenya by unscrupulous businessmen, with the promise of getting jobs only to be taken to the streets to beg.

Kilonzi noted that the behaviour of some of the boda boda operators in the CBD is suspect hence riders are to bring documents confirming ownership of impounded bikes. 

Out of those impounded, 200 have been released while 300 are still remaining awaiting release subject to verification, he noted.

“So long as they produce the documents we are going to hand them over,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)

