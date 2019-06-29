Businessmen lose bid to claim Sh6.2 million in Kitisuru case

Two Nairobi businessmen who were evicted from a land in the suburb of Kitisuru have lost a bid to claim Sh6.2 million from the government as compensation.

James Nyaga and Abija James had sued the state for evicting and demolishing their property unlawfully.

They wanted compensation of Sh6.2 million as damages.

They claimed they bought the land from the government and were genuine owners.

However, the High Court delivered a decision in favour of the state and dismissed their application.

They appealed the decision.

In the suit, the businessmen said the government signalled its intention of acquiring or repossessing the land compulsorily to construct a road linking Waiyaki Way to Red Hill Road in Lower Kabete.

The government complied with the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the property in effect reverted by way of compulsory acquisition.

The property was later subdivided into several parcels. The suit property was among them.

On November 28, 1994, the Nairobi City Council engineer wrote to the Director of Physical Planning and the Ministry of Lands and Housing, informing the ministry that for named reasons, the construction of the proposed link road had been rendered impractical and some other land parcels had in fact been acquired for other purposes.

Conceding that it was impossible to construct the road as originally planned, the city engineer said the affected area or parcels of land could be reviewed and re-planned for other purposes.

His position was echoed in a letter dated December 8, 1994, from the Road and Public Works ministry through its Permanent Secretary and addressed to the Director of Physical Planning. It stated that Residential Plot No. 3-Kitisuru was no longer feasible for construction of a road and could be re-planned for other purposes.

Subsequently, through an allotment letter dated December 18, 1997, the Commissioner of Lands offered the businessmen the suit property upon their formal written acceptance of the conditions.

The businessmen claimed they paid Sh90,950 as relevant charges.

They argued that they formally accepted the offer by their letter dated August 15, 2000, addressed to the commissioner and upon payment of the charges. Subsequently, on December 20, 2001, a grant of the suit property under the Registration of Titles Act was issued to them.

They said pursuant to the grant, they took possession of the suit property and started development.

However, on December 20, 2013, bulldozers guarded by armed police officers moved into the property and demolished the developments with intention to evict them.

They alleged that there had been no prior notice whatsoever of the planned demolition or eviction.

After the demolition, they caused valuation of the suit property and development on February 14, 2004. It was valued at Sh6,200,000.

The state, however, in its defence, asserted that the suit property had been repossessed or acquired in full compliance with the law. That upon the compulsory acquisition of the suit property, it became public land held in trust by the Government of Kenya.

They denied that it had declared the construction of the link road, for which the compulsory acquisition had been meant for, unfeasible or impossible.

They also denied that they had surrendered or even degazetted the suit property. The state was of the view that neither the Director of Physical Planning nor the city engineer had powers to alienate land acquired by the government for purposes of road development.

They said the government had issued a Gazette notice on June 6, 2003, requiring illegal structures erected on road reserves to be demolished within 30 days.

That notice was to be followed by a subsequent one issued on August 6, 2003, through a local newspaper.

They insisted the demolitions carried out on the suit property were pursuant to the notices after the appellants failed to abide by them and refuted claims the two were the lawful owners of the suit property.

Appeal judges Erastus Githinji, Milton Makhandia and Patrick Kiage noted that in light of the finding that the businessmen failed to prove that they acquired the suit property legally, the court ought to consider whether the demolition of their house was justified.

In the circumstances, it was their view that the suit property was not demolished whimsically or arbitrarily as claimed by the businessmen.

They did not also justify the sum of Sh6.2 million.

“In our view, there is no justifiable reason advanced to warrant this court’s interference with those findings. As a parting shot, it is our opinion that the issues canvassed herein through an originating summons were better suited for determination through an ordinary suit. An originating summons is only suitable specifically for matters or issues that are not complex factually and legally. The upshot is that this appeal lacks merit and is for dismissal with no order as to costs. It is so ordered”, the judges ruled.

