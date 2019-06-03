Hoteliers want dredging, sand harvesting halted

Tourism stakeholders have strongly opposed port dredging and sand harvesting, saying it will hurt their industry and the fragile marine ecosystem.s

They say displaced dredged materials and the harvesting of sand from the sea by the Kenya Ports Authority would cause irreversible damage to the environment and marine life.

in some instances create new shipping channels for larger vessels. The sand is being harvested for the expansion of the Mombasa’s second container terminal at Kilindini harbour.

The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers Coast branch executive Sam Ikwaye wants the dredging halted.

Ikwaye expressed worries the operations would disturb the breeding grounds for turtles and other marine mammals.

He said tourism stakeholders recently met the parliamentary committee on Transport and Infrastructure and expressed alarm over the dredging.

Ikwaye said the dredging would make the coastline vulnerable to erosion and strong waves.

The executive warned that sand harvesting will result in the death of the coral reef and destruction of the Diani beaches. They have been voted the best beach destinations in Africa for five consecutive years.

The National Environment Complaints Committee held closed-door meetings with the KPA and leadership of Beach Management Units in Kwale following complaints about sand harvesting.

KPA’s acting head of projects development management William Tenay told the committee the authority was drafting a Memorandum of Understanding to compensate affected persons.

He said that as sand harvesting continues, mitigation measures are in place including monitoring by a multi-agencies team including Nema, KWS and supervising marine biologists.

