CONCERNS OVER ADDICTION

Kitui to regulate multi-million muguka business

MCAs alarmed widespread use of mild stimulant among the youth is destroying their lives

In Summary

• Kitui assembly passes motion to streamline khat buisiness 

• Over 60 per cent of Kitui youth chew muguka

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Kitui county assembly building
CONTROL: Kitui county assembly building
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Kitui MCAs want the growing, sale and chewing of Muguka regulated to protect the youth from abusing the mild stimulant.

The county assembly on Wednesday passed a motion that received overwhelming support.

During debate, MCAs expressed deep concern that more than 60 per cent of the youths in Kitui chew muguka. Many of them are addicted and have been reduced to zombies, they said.

The private member's motion was moved by Nzamabi MCA Ruth Kyene who sought to regulate the farming, trade and use of muguka.

The session was chaired by temporary speaker Mary Ndumbu.

Following passage of the motion, the county department of Trade, Cooperatives and Investment was asked to develop a policy document to govern and control the multi-million muguka business.

“I'm a worried leader in this county and that is why I decided to come up with this motion. It is addressing a very serious menace in Kitui,” Kyene said.

“Kitui is our motherland. We, however, have a generation that is going to waste and whose future is at stake. Until we give the issue the full attention as required, we shall repetitively sing this song in vain.” 

Kisasi MCA Emeritus Kasee said, “We are in a crisis when 60 per cent of our youth today are chewing muguka.”

Nominated MCA Grace Mutua said, “We should be asking ourselves who is benefiting from this [muguka] trade.”

Nominated MCA Esther Ndile said globally khat is recognised as a drug.

“At WHO, khat is classified as a drug and substance of abuse. It brings psychological issues to the families meant to take care of some of their own who suffer chronic addiction,” she said.

It was resolved that relevant county government departments should regulate the hours during which the use and trading in muguka are authorised. The government will designate areas where the trade will be conducted.

Further, the assembly tasked the department of Trade to develop rehabilitation centres for the affected persons.

The Trade department was also asked to engage the youth through sports and training in village polytechnics to reduce levels of idleness which lead to drug abuse.

