ONE SAID TO BE HIS LOVER

Three women remanded in butchering murder

Police recover hacksaw they believe was used to dismember body of prominent Meru butcher

In Summary

• Women remanded for 14 days in the butchering of a butcher.

• Motive not yet established for murder and dismemberment.

by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
03 July 2019 - 00:00
Three women suspected to have murdered Meru businessman and stuffed his body parts in a sack. Brigit Gacheri, Frida Mwari and Irene Kagwiria in court on Monday.
BUTCHERED: Three women suspected to have murdered Meru businessman and stuffed his body parts in a sack. Brigit Gacheri, Frida Mwari and Irene Kagwiria in court on Monday.
Image: DENNIS DIBONDO

Three women suspected of butchering a prominent businessman and stuffing his body parts in a sack will be remanded for 14 days.

The motive for the murder and dismemberment was not immediately established.

On Monday a magistrate's court in Meru allowed police to detain them to allow for an investigation.

They are Brigit Gacheri, 22, the victim's lover, Frida Mwari and Irene Mugambi.

The victim, Joel Kaberia, 45 was supplying meat to butcheries in Meru town after slaughtering animals.

Investigators are said to have recovered a hacksaw said to have been used to chop up the body.

Neighbours said Kaberia had been living with Brigit Gikundat for one and a half years.

The three were arrested on Saturday and detained at Meru police station. They did not plead to murder charges as police asked for more time to investigate.

Meru principal magistrate Monica Maroro said the suspects will be detained until July 15 when the matter will be mentioned.

On Saturday the murder was the talk of the town.

Isaiah Gituma said Gacheri borrowed a pair of pliers at 9am and showed a neighbour her finger that she said was bitten by her partner.

Kaberia’s brother Francis Koome said he last spoke to his brother on Friday and they had some business to do together.

Kaberia, who comes from Mbeu in Tigania West, had a two-year-old child with Gacheri. He has also eft behind two more children wth another woman and two more from a third woman, the brother said.

“We are shocked and saddened. I want to know why he was killed. He gave some job assignments,"  Koome said.

His business colleague Francis Nkumbuku said they were forced to break into the house after a woman turned hostile when they asked about Kaberia.

She tried to escape but they seized her and took her to Meru police station.

(Edited by V. Graham)

